Linfield: David Healy already building for next season

The awards season is in full swing but Linfield manager David Healy has his sights firmly set on different prizes.

Linfield dominated the NI Football Awards after their League Cup and Premiership double but Healy is already plotting for the new season.

The players will return to training in June but and the Blues boss intent on strengthening his squad in anticipation of a challenging title defence.

"Once you start thinking 'this is easy' you'll be caught out," said Healy.

"Especially with the other teams that will improve next year and the clubs coming back into the league like Larne.

"So forward planning has already started, we're already looking to see what we can add to an already good squad. We're not just going to be bringing in players for the sake of making up the numbers, we're going to be bringing in players who will be challenging for a starting berth.

"It will be hard [on some of the current squad] because these players have given so much this year but if we stand still and think 'maybe these players can take us forward' you might be caught out so the preparations have already started and we look forward to the challenge."

In Healy's fourth campaign in charge, Linfield swept to their 53rd league title with three games to spare and narrowly missed out on a treble-winning season when Crusaders edged a dramatic County Antrim Shield final.

A season of extraordinary success has earned Linfield a place in the first qualifying round of the Champions League and the opportunity to prove themselves in Europe is a major source of motivation for Healy after their defeat by Celtic in the second round of qualifying two years' ago.

"Hopefully the European draw is a little bit friendlier than what we got against Celtic," he added ahead of the draw on 18 June.

"There's teams in there that you think you might have an opportunity to get around if you get a half-decent draw but the good thing is that this year we'll have the fall-back of going into the Europa League and get another couple of games and hopefully get through a couple rounds of that."

It is clear that Healy is still preoccupied by his side's failure to mount a serious defence of their title last season and Northern Ireland's all-time leading goalscorer is determined to take lessons from that campaign into pre-season training.

He continued: "We missed out on Europe last year and I'm not saying that any club doesn't want to be in Europe but it probably gave the players a little bit longer to recover in preseason after the tough season of not winning anything.

"We had a slightly slower build up to this season and in or around February or March when the going gets tough with a lot of injuries or suspensions, we didn't have as many of those this year so we'll need to make sure that we're building the same way at the start of next season to make sure we're not being burnt out with too many games and too many injuries.

"A lot of that cost us the year before at vital moments in big games in the Irish Cup, end of season games and Europa qualifying games and we ended up being caught short."