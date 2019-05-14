Stevenage sign striker Jason Cowley from Bromsgrove Sporting

Media playback is not supported on this device Bromsgrove Sporting: Jason Cowley scores spectacular goal for non-league side

Stevenage have signed striker Jason Cowley from non-league club Bromsgrove Sporting.

The 23-year-old caught attention in March with a stunning solo goal for the Worcestershire club against Corby Town.

Cowley has helped Bromsgrove to three promotions in the past three seasons, scoring 74 goals in the past two seasons.

"This is the challenge I've wanted for a long time," he said. "I can't wait to grasp it with both hands."

