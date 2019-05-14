Ryan Lowe: Bury give boss permission to speak to managerless Plymouth Argyle

Ryan Lowe played 161 games over three spells with Bury before taking over as player-manager in the 2017-18 season

Bury boss Ryan Lowe has been given permission by the League One-bound club to talk to managerless Plymouth Argyle, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

Lowe guided financially-troubled Bury to automatic promotion from League Two as competition runners-up.

Argyle have gone the other way following relegation to the fourth tier from League One earlier this month.

Plymouth finished the season without a manager after the sacking of Derek Adams with one game remaining.

Adams had been in charge of the Pilgrims for almost four seasons, taking over at Home Park in June 2015 and he led them to League Two promotion in the 2016-17 season.

Lowe guided the Shakers to promotion in his first full season in charge, having initially endured relegation with Bury as a caretaker boss.

Despite going down as player-manager, he was given a two-year contract at the end of the campaign in May 2018.