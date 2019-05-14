Cardiff City: How will Bluebirds look next season?

Neil Warnock has a year to run on his contract at Cardiff City

Relegated from the Premier League after just one season, Cardiff City must find a way to bounce back.

The Bluebirds' aim will be to join the list of teams who have responded to the drop by making an immediate return from the Championship.

History suggests they have a chance.

Of the 79 sides relegated in the Premier League era before this season, 21 have gone on to be promoted at the first attempt.

As the dust settles on relegation, thoughts are turning to what Cardiff must do to respond.

Neil Warnock is to remain at the helm, meaning he will go in search of a ninth career promotion in 2019-20.

But what will Cardiff's squad look like next season?

The definite departures

Victor Camarasa's loan from Real Betis has come to an end and he has been linked with a handful of Premier League clubs having impressed at Cardiff.

Warnock has confirmed the Spaniard will not return and the same goes for fellow midfielder Harry Arter, who has gone back to Bournemouth.

Oumar Niasse is another loanee on his way out, while long-serving midfield man Aron Gunnarsson is to join Qatari side Al-Arabi.

Aron Gunnarsson is leaving Cardiff after eight years at the club

Could they go?

Neil Etheridge won plaudits for his performances in the Premier League, and it would not be a huge surprise should there be interest in the goalkeeper this summer.

The same is true of defender Bruno Ecuele Manga, while there has been some speculation about winger Josh Murphy.

Fringe figures like Matthew Connolly and Jazz Richards may be contenders to move on, while a handful of players - most notably Kadeem Harris - are out of contract as things stand.

Points to prove

Cardiff's return to the Championship may mean an opportunity for a number of players to prove themselves.

Alex Smithies will aim to step up if Etheridge moves on, while left-back Greg Cunningham will hope for more game time having made only seven league appearances since his move from Preston.

Bobby Reid will be expected to shine in the second tier, while fellow forward Kenneth Zohore will aim to put a frustrating Premier League campaign behind him.

Could Gary Madine be back in Cardiff colours next season? It is possible, although the striker's loan at Sheffield United may be turned into a permanent move following the Blades' promotion.

Kenneth Zohore scored only once in 2018-19

Where will Cardiff strengthen?

Warnock has previously suggested it is easier to sign players in the Championship than the Premier League.

That may be good news, for there is work to be done.

With Camarasa, Arter and Gunnarsson saying their farewells, the need to strengthen in midfield looks most pressing.

As Sol Bamba battles to recover from a cruciate ligament injury, another central defender could be useful.

And given Cardiff's struggle for goals in 2018-19, it would be a surprise if Warnock does not look to freshen up his attacking options, particularly as Niasse is on his way back to Merseyside.

A new look for a new division?

The likes of Sean Morrison, Joe Ralls, Junior Hoilett, Nathaniel Mendez-Lang and Callum Paterson all seem likely to be at Cardiff next season.

There will be plenty of know-how, therefore, when it comes to finding a way out of the Championship.

Nobody knows more about winning promotion than Warnock, hence owner Vincent Tan chairman and Mehmet Dalman want the veteran manager to stay on.

But it could be that Warnock's team has a new look as he looks to steer Cardiff back to the top tier.