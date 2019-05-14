Rangers' Jon Flanagan charged with elbowing Celtic captain Scott Brown

Media playback is not supported on this device Monday jury: Should Flanagan's yellow have been a red?

Rangers say they will "vigorously defend" Jon Flanagan after the defender was charged with elbowing Celtic captain Scott Brown in Sunday's Old Firm derby.

The former England full-back was booked after the incident during the Ibrox side's 2-0 win but could now face a two-match ban.

The 26-year-old was served with a notice of complaint after a three-man panel unanimously decided it was a red-card offence. A hearing will take place at Hampden on Thursday.

If found guilty, he would miss this weekend's game at Kilmarnock and the first league match of next term.

Citing a separate incident involving Celtic's Jozo Simunovic and Rangers' Jermain Defoe, a Rangers spokesman told the Press Association: "We cannot understand how these two incidents could be studied yet only one be considered worthy of punishment.

"It seems as if Rangers' players are being held to a different code of conduct from players at other clubs."