Steve Clarke: Brother surprised English clubs have not moved for Kilmarnock boss

Steve Clarke has been in charge of Kilmarnock since October 2017

The brother of Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke finds it "strange" English clubs are not trying to tempt him south.

Clarke is one of three in the frame to be the new Scotland boss, with the Scottish FA poised to choose a successor to Alex McLeish by Friday.

The former West Bromwich Albion and Reading boss has also been linked with Fulham after two strong seasons.

"I'm really surprised there has not been more interest," said former Kilmarnock defender Paul Clarke.

"I'm not going to say it beggars belief but I find it really strange that he hasn't had more interest in clubs to go back down there.

"His managerial career in England wasn't bad to start with but he has actually come to Scotland and turned a relatively big club who were on their knees up to now one of the top teams in the league."

Clarke has led Kilmarnock to third in the Scottish Premiership going into Sunday's final round fixtures, leaving them well placed for a European spot.

The Scottish FA have spoken to the Rugby Park club about the 55-year-old in connection with the Scotland vacancy, but his brother thought a return to England would be his preference.

"Stevie has not made any secret of the fact that he would like to go back down south to his family," said the older Clarke, who will play for a Kilmarnock legends team at Hurlford Juniors on Saturday to raise funds for a local cancer charity.

"I had been talking to him the week before [he joined Kilmarnock in 2017] and he had been saying he was thinking about getting back into football. But I didn't think Kilmarnock was the level he was pitching at. I gave him a phone call and asked him if he would be interested. He said, 'hmm, don't know'.

"He then said, 'I will listen to what they have to say'. I took him up to Rugby Park and he went for his interview. When he came out he said he was quite impressed with Kilmarnock so it just sort of snowballed from there. I don't think he was expecting to be as impressed by Kilmarnock and [major shareholder] Billy Bowie as he was."