Alex Pearce: Millwall sign Derby County defender following loan

Alex Pearce featured 58 times in all competitions for Derby after arriving in 2015

Millwall have signed central defender Alex Pearce from Derby County on an undisclosed-length contract.

The 30-year-old had been on loan with the Lions since January and his contract with the Rams - who he joined in 2015 - was set to expire in June.

He made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Londoners during his loan spell, scoring once.

He becomes Millwall boss Neil Harris' first signing of the summer, after they avoided relegation by four points.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.