Scottish Gossip: Scotland manager, Kilmarnock, Celtic, Rangers, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kilmarnock are bracing themselves for an SFA approach for Steve Clarke early next week, with Derek McInnes, Jack Ross and Scot Gemmill also on the Scotland manager shortlist. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hertha Berlin hope to sign up Celtic and Belgium defender Dedryck Boyata in the next fortnight as the 28-year-old near the end of his contract with the Scottish champions. (Sun)

Double player of the year James Forrest has declared himself fit to face Hearts as Celtic seek to complete the treble treble in the Scottish Cup final a week on Saturday. (Scotsman)

Rangers target George Edmundson can become an England mainstay, predicts former team-mate Lee Croft, who praises the defender's "old school" style. (Daily Record)

Scotland midfielder Barry Bannan says his former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal would be perfect for Celtic and would thrive off the intensity. (Sun)

Interim manager Neil Lennon says Celtic must establish themselves as a Champions League club before the competition becomes a closed shop. (Times, print edition)

Celtic kid Karamoko Dembele, 16, could make senior debut against Hearts in Sunday's final Premiership match. (Sun)

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic went through the same disciplinary process as Rangers' Jon Flanagan but avoided an SFA charge for his clash with Jermain Defoe because the disciplinary panel failed to reach a unanimous decision. (Daily Record)

Ziggy Gordon will quit Hamilton for a move to Romania with Dinamo Bucharest - but wants to leave the Accies in the Premiership when he does. (Sun)

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson pinpoints Derek McInnes' special qualities as he hopes the Pittodrie manager stays put. (Daily Record)

Dundee received more than 50 applications for Jim McIntyre's job - before the manager had been sacked, reveals managing director John Nelms. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts are close to selling out their 21,500 ticket allocation for the Scottish Cup final, with only around 200 still available. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Carlisle United have pipped Livingston to the signing of Partick Thistle full-back Christie Elliott. (Daily Express, print edition)

American businessman Mark Campbell is the frontman for an attempted buyout of relegated Falkirk. (Sun)

Former Scotland and Leeds midfielder David Hopkin is set to return as manager of Morton for a second time. (Daily Express, print edition)

Full-back Aaron Comrie is wanted by Dunfermline following the 22-year-old's release from St Johnstone. (Daily Express, print edition)

Gary Naysmith says he was sacked by Queen of the South over the phone 15 minutes before giving a speech at a club awards night. (Daily Mail, print edition)