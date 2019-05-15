James Shan: West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager gets assurances over future at club

James Shan described the atmosphere during his side's loss on penalties to Aston Villa as the best in his 13 years at the Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager James Shan says he has been told he will have a future at the club.

The Baggies were knocked out of the Championship play-offs on penalties by rivals Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Shan has won seven and lost four of his 12 games in charge since Darren Moore's sacking in March and ensured the Baggies stayed in the play-off places.

"I've had assurances from the powers that be that there will be a coaching role for me in some capacity," he said.

"It's a case of getting the next 24 or 48 hours out of the way and seeing if there's any further discussions," Shan, 40, added to BBC Radio WM.

The Baggies, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, occupied an automatic promotion place at the end of September and the start of October.

But they were fourth for almost all of 2019 - a position they ended the campaign in and one that resulted in Moore losing his job.

Preston manager Alex Neil was heavily linked with the vacant role before agreeing new terms at Deepdale, with Shan confirmed as Baggies boss until the end of the season soon after.

Shan then added Michael Appleton and Steven Reid added to his coaching staff ahead of the final weeks of the campaign.

"No doubt the hierarchy will have discussions over the next 24-48 hours and have a look at the direction of the football club," added Shan, who was an academy coach until joining the first team's backroom staff under Moore at the end of last season.

"But this football club's in very good shape with the support it has.

"The mentality of the owners, technical director and chief executive will definitely steer this club back into the Premier League."