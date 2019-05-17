Dundee United v Inverness CT: Highlanders confident despite losing first leg at home

Dundee United take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of the semi-final at Tannadice

Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final: Dundee Utd v Inverness CT (1-0) Venue: Tannadice, Date: Friday, 17 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online

Inverness take heart from their Tannadice record as they look to overhaul Dundee United and reach the Scottish Premiership play-off final.

United take a 1-0 lead into the semi-final second leg after Paul McMullan's goal in the Highlands.

McMullan's side finished nine points behind their hosts in the Championship but have lost just one of their past eight trips to Tannadice.

"We've had a few results there; we're confident," said winger Aaron Doran.

In March, the Irishman scored late to give Inverness a 2-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final victory at Tannadice.

"If we play anywhere near how we did in the cup, we can get ourselves through," he told BBC Scotland.

The visitors will be without Liam Polworth, who was sent off for a dangerous high challenge in Tuesday's first leg.

And while Doran admits his fellow midfielder will be "a big miss", he said of the situation: "We're not too disappointed. We had 10 men for most of the second half and we're only 1-0 down.

"You saw how they celebrated at the final whistle. I think they think that they are already through."

The winners will go on to play either St Mirren or Hamilton in the final, with the Paisley side currently one point behind with one game to go in the race to avoid 11th place in the Premiership.

Friday's second leg will be the 52nd game of the campaign for John Robertson's team, who overcame Ayr United at the first stage of the play-offs.

"It's a tough schedule but it's given us a bit of momentum," added Doran. "We've played all season to get to this point and promotion is our aim.

"We don't want to play 50-odd games only to get knocked out. We're going to give it our all."