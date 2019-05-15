Women's World Cup: Pick your Scotland XI
-
- From the section Scottish
Shelley Kerr has named the 23 players who will represent Scotland at their debut World Cup finals.
But who would you pick in your preferred XI for the friendly with Jamaica later this month and the Group D matches against England, Japan and Argentina in June.
- Corsie leads historic Scotland squad
- Meet Kerr's Scotland squad
- All you need to know about the finals
- From borrowed boots to the World Cup
- David Luiz's party & tumble dryer confusion