Carlisle United: Tommy Wright & Paul Murray leave coaching roles, Jon Mellish signs

Tommy Wright joined Carlisle as assistant to John Sheridan in the summer of 2018

Assistant manager Tommy Wright and first-team coach Paul Murray have left their positions at Carlisle United.

Wright, 53, and Murray, 42, joined the League Two club in the summer of 2018.

They took temporary charge when manager John Sheridan left for Chesterfield in January, and stayed at the club to work alongside new boss Steven Pressley.

Meanwhile, Carlisle have signed defender Jon Mellish on a one-year deal following the expiry of his contract at National League side Gateshead.

Mellish, 21, won the National League Young Player of the Year award for his performances as an ever-present during the 2018-19 campaign.

The England C international made 58 appearances in total for the Heed, having come through the academy ranks.

"He played 46 games last season," boss Pressley said. "He picked up the award that he got at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday because of how he did in those games.

"We've watched him a number of times live and we're really pleased that we've got this one over the line."