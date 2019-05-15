Yeovil Town: Glovers release nine players after relegation from Football League

Francois Zoko joined Yeovil in November 2015 and has scored 28 goals in 122 league appearances for the Glovers

Managerless Yeovil Town have released nine players, including Francois Zoko and Bevis Mugabi, after being relegated from the English Football League.

The Glovers have also allowed Alex Fisher, Jake Gray, Rhys Browne, Adel Gafaiti, Alefe Santos and Yoann Arquin to leave once their deals expire.

But a contract has been offered to Craig Alcock to stay at Huish Park.

Meanwhile, Yeovil say they are talking to "several high-quality candidates" to replace Darren Way as manager.

Neale Marmon took caretaker charge following Way's sacking on 24 March, but he left the club at the end of the season despite having previously been lined up to become sporting director.

His departure followed the collapse of Rob Couhig's proposed takeover - although Yeovil said in a statement on Wednesday that "discussions are continuing with a small number of serious parties".

The Glovers, who have decided against taking up the option of a contract extension for midfielder Sessi D'Almeida, also announced that coaches Paul Terry, Steve Phillips and Yiannis Iosif would be leaving this summer.