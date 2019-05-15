Ryan Christie: Celtic midfielder cannot remember Dom Ball clash

"I can't really remember the incident, the ambulance or anything like that. It's all gone."

Ryan Christie's surgeon was "shocked" by the damage the Celtic midfielder sustained after colliding with Dominic Ball in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Christie, 24, suffered multiple facial fractures after a clash with his former Aberdeen team-mate, who was sent off.

The Scotland cap says he has no memory between the game starting and being in hospital later than night in April.

"I can't really remember the incident, the ambulance or anything like that. It's all gone," Christie said.

"I remember walking out of the tunnel before the game, lining up, going in to the huddle and that's my last memory until my girlfriend visited me in hospital at about 10:30pm that night..

"In the first couple of days my memory faded. I went for a few scans and then the brain scan came back and said I was okay.

"Then the surgeon came to see me and hit home how serious it was because he was a bit shocked at how much damage I had managed to take."

Christie, who will miss next weekend's Scottish Cup final against Hearts, also confirmed he will be unavailable for Scotland European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium in June.

He is targeting a return in time for pre-season starting, with Celtic expected to be in Champions League qualifiers in the second week of July.

Despite the seriousness of the injury, Christie doesn't hold any grudges against Ball.

"I've spoke to Dom a few times," said Christie. "Everybody started coming out saying the injury was deliberate whereas me and Dom are good pals and I stayed with him when I was away in Aberdeen.

"There was certainly no malice in the challenge, even though he admits it was pretty late. I just don't understand is that I've ended up like this and he's completely fine. His head must be made of concrete."