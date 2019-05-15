Chris Lines: Northampton Town sign Bristol Rovers midfielder on two-year deal

Chris Lines began his career at Bristol Rovers but also spent time at Sheffield Wednesday

Northampton Town have signed midfielder Chris Lines on a two-year deal which begins on 1 July when his current contract at Bristol Rovers expires.

Lines, 33, started out at hometown club Rovers and made more than 350 first-team appearances for the Pirates across two permanent spells and a loan stay.

He has also spent time at Sheffield Wednesday, Port Vale and MK Dons, amassing 500 senior games.

"I think his attributes will really help us," Town boss Keith Curle said.

"He has a lot of experience and he also has a lot of quality on the ball and can help to unlock defences."

Lines won promotion three times with Rovers, as well as helping Wednesday into the Championship.