Women's Premiership: Linfield Ladies beat Reds to maintain perfect start

Linfield forward McGuinness has won 41 caps for Northern Ireland

Women's Premiership leaders Linfield Ladies made it four wins from their opening four games by hammering Cliftonville Ladies.

All the goals came in the first half with Kirsty McGuinness bagging a double while Louise McDaniel, Casey Howe and Caitlyn McGuinness also netted.

Glentoran Women also won 5-0 in their game against Crusaders Strikers.

Sion Swifts Ladies became the first team to hit double figures this season by thumping Comber Rec Ladies 10-0.

Lauren Brennan struck five times for the visitors while Kelly Crompton and Chloe McGlade each netted twice and Tyler Toland was also on target.

The Strabane-based side are now level on points with the Glens in second, with both having played one game more than Linfield.

Demi Vance and Rachel Rogan both hit doubles for the Glens before Yasmin White added a fifth late on for Diarmuid O'Carroll's Glentoran side, who stay two points behind the Blues.

Linfield captain Kirsty McGuinness scored either side of a McDaniel strike to give the pacesetters a commanding lead before Casey Howe and Caitlyn McGuinness, a sister of the skipper, added gloss to the scoreline.

The side managed by Phil Lewis have yet to concede a goal this season.