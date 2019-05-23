Dundee United v St Mirren

BBC coverage

Dundee United's Calum Butcher was sent off for a high tackle on Ryan Flynn when the sides met in the Scottish Cup this season

Calum Butcher is Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson's only injury concern ahead of facing St Mirren on Thursday.

The English midfielder has a groin injury and may have to sit out the first leg of the Premiership play-off final at Tannadice.

St Mirren defender Gary MacKenzie is set to declare himself fit.

McKenzie took a bang to the head against Hamilton and missed the final-day win over Dundee as St Mirren finished the season in 11th place.

But he has returned to training in time to face Robbie Neilson's Championship side.

Simeon Jackson remains a concern, however, with a hamstring strain while goalkeeper Danny Rogers (knee) and midfielder Greg Tansey (bone infection) are still sidelined.

What the mangers say

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson: "The pressure, the expectations and the favourite tag are always on the Premiership team. There is no doubt about that because they've spent their season at top-flight level playing tough games.

"Although the Championship is tough, we're not facing games that are as hard as going to Ibrox, Parkhead, Tynecastle and Easter Road. So we're going into this as the underdogs but that's a tag we're happy to take as we have belief in the team.

"We recruited in January to make sure if we ended up in this position we had boys who've got experience of doing this sort of thing before."

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney: "United are a good side. They put us out of the Scottish Cup earlier in the season and they have a huge amount to play for.

"But I know we are a better side than when we last played them."