Ruben Loftus-Cheek will miss Europa League final after injuring ankle

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is helped off the pitch by Chelsea medical staff

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will miss the Europa League final with an ankle injury suffered in a charity friendly in the USA.

The 23-year-old went down clutching his left ankle in the first half of Chelsea's 3-0 win over New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium.

England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed on Thursday Loftus-Cheek would miss the game.

Chelsea play Arsenal in the final in Baku on Wednesday, 29 May.

Southgate revealed the news on Loftus-Cheek's injury as he unveiled his England squad for next month's Nations League finals.

The player had been in the squad - but Southgate was forced to call up a replacement after learning of his injury.

"I went to bed last night and Ruben's in the squad and playing brilliantly," Southgate said.

"He misses now a major European final and a brilliant opportunity for us."

He added it was a "huge disappointment" for the Chelsea man.

Loftus-Cheek scored in the second leg of the Blues' Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt and has been directly involved in nine goals in his past 15 competitive appearances for Chelsea.

Wednesday's friendly raised £3.1m ($4m) for organisations which combat hate crimes.

Ross Barkley scored twice either side of an Olivier Giroud header in the comfortable win in Foxborough.

Prior to the game, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri had expressed his concerns about travelling to the US so close to a major European final.