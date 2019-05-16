Irish Premiership: Skipper Simon Kelly among eight players leaving Warrenpoint

Kelly scored a hat-trick during Warrenpoint's run to the Irish Cup semi-final

Skipper and player-coach Simon Kelly is among eight players who have left Warrenpoint Town.

The former Glenavon defender's contract has expired and he leaves Milltown after joining last summer.

Brazilian defender Hernany Macedo Marques has also left along with Conall McGrandles, Josh Lynch, Lee Duffy and Seanna Foster.

On-loan goalkeeper Jarad Thompson has returned to Chelsea, while Eamon Scannell has gone back to Linfield.

Warrenpoint finished the season in 10th place in the Irish Premiership and also reached the semi-finals of the Irish Cup, losing on penalties to Ballinamallard United.