Celtic: Pick your starting XI for the Scottish Cup final

From the section

Scottish Cup final: Hearts v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: 25 May Time: 15:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Celtic can clinch a treble treble by beating Hearts in the Scottish Cup final, but who should Neil Lennon select at Hampden?

Pick and share your cup final XI below.