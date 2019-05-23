Hearts: Pick your starting XI for the Scottish Cup final
|Scottish Cup final: Hearts v Celtic
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: 25 May Time: 15:00 BST
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
Hearts can win a ninth Scottish Cup and derail Celtic's treble treble bid with victory at Hampden on Saturday, but who should Craig Levein select to topple the champions?
Pick and share your XI below.
My Hearts XI
