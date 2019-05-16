Marvin Bartley: Hibernian midfielder agrees pre-contract move to Livingston

Marvin Bartley has made 117 appearances for Hibernian since joining the club in 2015

Marvin Bartley will bring "much-needed experience" to Livingston after agreeing a pre-contract move from Hibernian, says boss Gary Holt.

The midfielder will join the Scottish Premiership club on a three-year deal.

In four seasons at Easter Road, the 32-year-old helped Hibs win promotion to the top flight, end their 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup, and earn a record top-flight points haul.

"He is a player we have admired from afar," Holt said.

"He will bring that much-needed experience to the squad and we feel he has a-lot to offer on and off the park."

Livingston won promotion to the top flight via the play-offs last term and will end the season ninth - where they currently sit, 14 points above the bottom three.

Bartley has made 117 appearances for Hibs, but has not started since Paul Heckingbottom replaced Neil Lennon as head coach in February.

"It's been a great four years. I've met friends for life," Bartley told HibsTV.

"I'll always be a Hibs supporter. "It's going to be an emotional time on Sunday when I finally bow out as a Hibs player, but I like to think I've helped the club come on a bit."