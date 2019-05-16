Galatasaray's six African players target Turkish double

Galatasaray celebrate winning a record 18th Turkish Cup

Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli and Senegal's Mbaye Diagne both scored late as Galatasaray beat Akhisar Belediyespor 3-1 to win the Turkish Cup on Wednesday.

Nigeria's Henry Onyekuru, Christian Luyindama (DR Congo), Badou Ndiaye (Senegal) and Morocco's Belhanda Younes Belhanda also starred in the victory.

A record 18th cup success has put Galatasaray on course for a domestic double with two league games left this season.

Defending champions Galatasaray host city rivals Basaksehir in a massive title clash on Sunday.

Both teams are equal on 66 points, but Galatasaray remain top of the table on goal difference with two games remaining.

"The big one is against our title rivals Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday, hopefully we will be champions again," Everton loanee Onyekuru told BBC Sport.

"I came to Turkey to win trophies and I give God all the glory that the first one is in the bag.

"I feel so happy and blessed being my first season in the Turkish league, first trophy in a Cup final is amazing."

Onyekuru has weighed in with 15 goals and six assists this season for Galatasaray.

Already relegated Akhisar took a shock lead through Elvis Manu before the hour mark, but Sinan Gumus levelled from the spot before the Africans struck in the 88th and 90th minutes.

One of the cup final heroes, Diagne, who is currently Africa's joint top-scorer in European football this season alongside Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 31 goals - took to social media to celebrate his success.

"Very happy. We continue because the objective is to win the championship now," he said.

There was a North African flair to the celebration as Belhanda and Feghouli both appeared on social media with a picture of the trophy.

"Proud to win this trophy with my teammates! Maghreb United," Belhanda wrote.

Ndiaye, who is on loan from English club Stoke City, also took to social media to celebrate his first success at club level.

Kinshasa-born Luyindama has been a regular since joining from Belgian side Standard Liege in January.

"Still the Champions of the Turkish club," he wrote on Instagram in the picture's caption.

Basaksehir have never won a major trophy and they have three Africans of their own - Demba Ba (Senegal) Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo) and Joseph Attamah (Ghana).