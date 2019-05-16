West Bromwich Albion: Danny Cowley & Chris Hughton under consideration for manager's job

Cowley (right) led his side to an FA Cup fourth round win over Hughton's (left) Brighton in January 2017

Lincoln City's Danny Cowley and former Brighton boss Chris Hughton are among the names being considered by West Bromwich Albion as their next manager.

The Baggies' elimination from the Championship play-offs by Aston Villa on Tuesday has denied them a swift return to the Premier League.

Coach Jimmy Shan had been in temporary charge following the dismissal of Darren Moore on 9 March.

Shan has been assured that there will be a role for him next season.

However, with West Brom's short-term fate sealed, the club now want to resolve the manager's position.

While changes are inevitable as they prepare for a second consecutive season outside the top flight for the first time in over a decade, West Brom feel their financial position is strong enough to put together a squad that will be competitive at the top end of the Championship.

No decision over the manager has been made yet but both Cowley and Hughton will figure highly in discussions.

After spells at Concord Rangers and Braintree, former PE teacher Cowley has transformed Lincoln since becoming their manager in 2016.

He has earned two promotions in three years, taking Lincoln from the National League to League One for next season.

In 2017, Lincoln became the first non-league team in over a century to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals and on Tuesday Cowley was named the League Managers' Association manager of the year for League Two.

It is understood West Brom would have to pay Lincoln £500,000 in compensation if they brought in Cowley.

Hughton, 60, was sacked by Brighton on Monday having spent four-and-a-half years with the south coast club, memorably guiding them back to the top flight after a 34-year absence in 2017.

The former Republic of Ireland international has also had spells at Newcastle, Birmingham and Norwich.