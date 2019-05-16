Kilmarnock: Steve Clarke gets two-match ban for Steven McLean comments

Steve Clarke, right, arrived at Hampden with his lawyer before 09:00 BST

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has been banned for two games for saying referee Steven McLean can't handle "the burden" of overseeing his father's former club.

Clarke said McLean should not take charge of Kilmarnock games after he sent off three players in last month's 1-0 defeat by Aberdeen.

Clarke, one of three men in the frame to be Scotland boss, called it "worst refereeing performance I've ever seen".

A further one-match ban has been suspended until the end of this year.

That will only be applied should he commit a further breach of Rule 72 before 31 December.

Clarke spent almost four hours a hearing at Hampden on Thursday morning, arriving before 09:00 BST and leaving via an underground exit.

The punishment means he will be in the stand for the final game of the Scottish Premiership season against Rangers on Sunday and for the first game of next term, should he still be at the club.

Earlier this month, the 55-year-old said he must make a "professional or personal" decision when weighing up whether to at Kilmarnock beyond this season.

He is one of three men in contention to be the next Scotland manager - along with Aberdeen's Derek McInnes and national under-21 coach Scot Gemmill - with a successor to Alex McLeish expected to be chosen by the end of the week.

Kirk Broadfoot, Stuart Findlay and Rory McKenzie were all shown red cards during the game, with the latter's dismissal later downgraded to a booking and Broadfoot's upheld after appeals.

Referee McLean's father Stuart played as a full-back for Kilmarnock from 1974-1990 amassing over 500 games in all competitions.