Ben Richards-Everton: Bradford City sign Accrington Stanley defender

Ben Richards-Everton made 39 league appearances over two seasons with Accrington

Bradford City have signed defender Ben Richards-Everton following his release by Accrington Stanley.

The 27-year-old centre-back has agreed a two-year contract from 1 July with the recently-relegated Bantams.

Former Dunfermline player Richards-Everton helped Accrington win promotion to League One in 2017-18.

"I am absolutely delighted to be here. I played against Bradford last season and the stature of the club was clear to see," he told City's website.

"It shouldn't be in this position, going into League Two, but the manger will get the right players in and we will look to move straight back up."

