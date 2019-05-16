Millwall: Jordan Archer and Ryan Tunnicliffe among five players released

Jordan Archer made 144 league starts for Millwall over a four-year spell

Scotland goalkeeper Jordan Archer and former Fulham midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe are among five players to be released by Millwall this summer.

Defenders Sid Nelson and Conor McLaughlin, plus keeper Tom King, have also been told they will be leaving.

Top scorer Lee Gregory had already revealed he was departing the club.

But keeper David Martin - whose deal expires in June - has been offered new terms, while Tom Elliott and Steve Morison are under contract for 2019-20.

Archer made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, while fellow 26-year-old Tunnicliffe featured in 32 games.

The Lions have activated options in contracts for Jesse Debrah and Isaac Olaofe, while Ryan Sandford has been offered a new deal.