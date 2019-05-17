FA Vase and FA Trophy final: Leyton Orient eye double as Fylde hope for redemption

Can Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (right) add the FA Trophy to the club's National League title?

Buildbase FA Non-League Finals Day at Wembley - Sunday, 19 May FA Vase final: Chertsey Town v Cray Valley (PM) Kick-off: 12:15 BST FA Trophy final: AFC Fylde v Leyton Orient Kick-off: 16:15 BST

Leyton Orient will hope to complete a non-league double when they face AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday.

The O's are bidding to emulate Colchester United (1991-92) and Wycombe Wanderers (1992-93) in adding to their National League title.

Fylde, meanwhile, have a second trip to the national stadium in the space of eight days, having lost the National League promotion final to Salford City last Saturday.

The FA Vase final precedes its senior counterpart, as step-five sides Chertsey Town and Cray Valley (Paper Mills) both aim to seal their own double.

A double or Wembley redemption

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor and Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh travel to Wembley to battle it out for the FA Trophy

Leyton Orient have sold around 23,000 tickets for their first visit to Wembley since 2014, when they lost the League One play-off final to Rotherham United on penalties.

The east London club have not played a competitive match since 27 April, when they drew at home to Braintree Town to seal their return to the English Football League following a two-year absence.

"We know we are capable and, since the first game, we have taken the FA Trophy seriously," manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio London.

"We had some dips in form this season and the trophy matches allowed us to get back on track and regain belief.

"To be only the third team to do the non-league double would be a great way for us to go back into the EFL.

"It is a day for the fans, who could have turned their back on the club during some dark days which were not too long ago."

Opponents AFC Fylde missed out on a place in the EFL when they were beaten 3-0 by Salford City last weekend.

Fylde's first trip to Wembley this month ended in disappointment as they missed out on promotion to the EFL

Coasters boss Dave Challinor says there is no danger of his players not being motivated for their second trip to the capital.

"We did not achieve what we wanted to last Saturday," he told BBC Radio Lancashire. "It is another chance to play at this unbelievable stadium and another chance to try to win a trophy.

"There are a lot of players, whether it be in this team or all over the world, who would give their right arm to play in this stadium. There will be no danger of us not being right."

Former Tottenham defender Edinburgh is more concerned with his own squad's preparations rather than Fylde's mindset following their Wembley defeat.

"We gave the players five days down-time but since then we have been fully focused on one goal, going to Wembley to try to complete a double," said the 49-year-old.

"We have had rest time while they have had competitive games.

"Will they be despondent or could they be a wounded animal? All we can concentrate on is being physically and mentally prepared for a one-off cup final."

Familiar names set to feature in Vase final

Chertsey Town manager Dave Anderson and Cray Valley (PM) boss Kevin Watson are both trying to win a step-five double in the FA Vase final

In the FA Vase final, the son of a Bulgaria international and a veteran striker looking for Wembley redemption are on opposing sides after Chertsey Town and Cray Valley (PM) both reached the final for the first time.

Lubomir Guentchev, offspring of ex-Ipswich and Luton striker Boncho, is in the Chertsey side managed by former AFC Wimbledon boss Dave Anderson and netted six goals during their run to Wembley.

The Curfews wrapped up the Combined Counties League Premier Division title last month, with striker Jake Baxter having netted 40 goals in all competitions since his debut for the Surrey club in October.

"I am really happy to get to Wembley and have it as an achievement but it is not an individual effort, it is a collective one," Guentchev told BBC Surrey.

"My father is coming to watch me from Bulgaria. It didn't take much to get him to come over.

"He came on against England [during a friendly at the old Wembley in 1996], and has played at bigger stadiums than me but now it's the other way around.

"The squad is so strong and we fight for positions but hopefully I get an opportunity to play and help the team get that victory."

Eltham-based Cray Valley (PM) are celebrating their 100th year and are also aiming to seal their own double, having scored over 100 goals en route to being crowned Southern Counties East League Premier Division champions.

The biggest name in a Millers squad which contains ex-Yeovil, Southend and Crawley forward Gavin Tomlin is former Charlton and Orient striker Kevin Lisbie.

Kevin Lisbie scored 46 league goals during a four-year spell with Leyton Orient from 2011 to 2015

The 40-year-old was part of the O's side which lost to Rotherham five years ago, and told the Non-League Paper that defeat was a "really tough moment" to be part of.

Lisbie is now aiming to "create a few great memories" on his return to Wembley and manager Kevin Watson describes the former Jamaica international as a "great asset".

"He has been a massive part of our achievements over the time he has been at the club," Watson told BBC Radio Kent.

"When I first came in we lost eight on the bounce and we need to be careful not to be too short-sighted about our journey.

"He stands out for obvious reasons, but it is about the impact he can have on others' performances."

He added: "The priority was the league and the vase is a competition for the players. It is their opportunity to create memorable moments."