African Games: Under-20 sides to compete in Morocco

The Confederation of African Football has postponed the final qualifiers for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has invited the seven qualifiers from the men's under-20 continental tournament to play at the African Games in Morocco this year.

The multisport event, formerly called the All-Africa Games, normally features under-23 sides in the men's football tournament.

Teams were due to earn a place at the games through a joint qualifying campaign with the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

However Caf has now postponed the final round of qualifiers for the under-23 tournament until September with the African Games due to take place in August.

Caf has moved the matches, which should have been played in June, "due to the proximity of the initial dates to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt from 21 June to 19 July."

Caf has now invited all the teams from the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations to Morocco, with the exception of Niger who hosted the finals.

As hosts Morocco's under-20 side will play instead of Niger and they will be joined by Burundi, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Nigeria, Mali, South Africa and Senegal.

The teams will have to confirm their participation by 20 May.

It means there could be a busy schedule for African under-20 champions Mali as well as South Africa, Nigeria and Senegal. who are all heading to play at the World Cup in Poland later this month.