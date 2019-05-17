Kevin Bond: Southend United confirm Harry Redknapp's former number two as manager

Kevin Bond has worked for 18 different clubs as player, manager or backroom staff member

Kevin Bond has signed a two-year contract as Southend manager after helping the club remain in League One.

The Essex club replaced Chris Powell with Bond, 61, in April, and survived thanks to an 87th-minute goal in their final match of the season.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the last few weeks of the season, although it was a pretty tense experience," he said.

"I can't wait to get started on planning for what we all hope is a bright future for Southend United."

Former Bournemouth manager Bond has been a long-time colleague of Harry Redknapp, working under him at Portsmouth, Southampton, Spurs and QPR.

Redknapp was a former team-mate of Bond's father, John, in his early days at West Ham United.

After Southend sacked Powell with seven games of the season left, Bond came in to take charge for the last six.

The Shrimpers won two of their final three games to stay up, only securing their place in League One with a dramatic final-day victory over Sunderland.

They have been in League One since 2015, when then manager Phil Brown led them up to promotion from League Two via the play-offs.