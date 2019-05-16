FA Cup: Watford's Capoue on family, football, Baby Shark & Manchester City

Capoue has been named Watford's player of the year by the club's supporters

It is supposed to be every footballer's dream to one day play in the FA Cup final at Wembley, the world's oldest cup competition at one of its most historic stadiums.

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue will be realising that dream when he lines up against Manchester City on Saturday.

Yet the 30-year-old Frenchman readily admits the showpiece final is not ordinarily a game to get him excited - and says he had never even heard of the competition until he left Toulouse to join Tottenham in 2015.

"I don't watch football, I didn't know about the FA Cup even when I was playing in France," he said.

So would he be watching the match if he weren't involved?

"No way! No chance. I would watch the basketball. I watch a lot of it. I follow the Los Angeles Lakers but they did not make the play-offs - but I shall still watch every play-off.

"I try to get out there every year. I am very passionate about basketball."

I have had to learn the actions to Baby Shark! But I love it - I enjoy life.

That's not to say Capoue, who helped his side past Wolves in the semi-finals to earn a return to Wembley, does not love football.

"I am passionate about it - you can see that on the pitch," he insisted. "I love my job and what I am doing every day. I love football - but there is not only football in life."

But his love of playing does not extend to a love of watching, and Capoue, who has seven caps for France, says he prefers to focus on other things - such as his wife and three young children, when not on the pitch.

"I would spend a normal day with my wife and kids and try to learn something outside football," he said.

"I don't think football will follow me after my career so it is good to understand some other things in my life.

"I don't know what I will do after football, but if I am too focused on football it would not be smart.

"My life changed when I got my family. You have different views on the world. It did not change my football, but it changed me life. I have had to learn the actions to Baby Shark! But I love it - I enjoy life.

"I am playing for my family now. Playing for my kids and my wife as well.

"They will be at Wembley. I hope they can join me in parading the trophy - although it might be too heavy for them."

To do that, the Hornets will have to beat overwhelming favourites Manchester City, who won the Premier League title with 98 points.

"The best team ever in my six years in England," is how Capoue rates them.

"Six years I have played against them and this year was the best team ever," he said of Pep Guardiola's side, who are aiming for a domestic treble after also winning the League Cup this season.

"Nobody expects us to win so we are working from our side very quietly and we are going to give it 100%."