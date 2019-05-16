Tomasz Kuszczak: Birmingham City release keeper, plus Greg Stewart & Cheikh Ndoye

Tomasz Kuszczak's final competitive appearance for Birmingham came in November 2017

Birmingham City have released former Manchester United goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak, Scottish forward Greg Stewart and Senegal midfielder Cheikh Ndoye.

Kuszczak, 37, made 92 appearances for the club after arriving in 2015 but did not play a first-team game in 2018-19.

Ex-Dundee man Stewart, 29, has been on loan with Aberdeen since January, after scoring eight league goals during the first half of the season at Kilmarnock.

Birmingham loaned Ndoye, 33, to French club Angers for all of this season.

There had been a one-year option on the contract of Ndoye, who featured at the 2018 World Cup after playing 42 times for Blues in all competitions in the 2017-18 campaign.