Spanish La Liga
Eibar2Barcelona2

Eibar 2-2 Barcelona: Messi scores twice but champions held in final La Liga match

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi finished as La Liga's top scorer this season with 36 goals

Lionel Messi scored two goals in two minutes but champions Barcelona had to settle for a draw against an impressive Eibar side in the final La Liga match of the season.

Marc Cucurella, on loan from Barcelona, grabbed the home side's opener when his low shot beat Jasper Cillessen.

Messi fired in the equaliser from a tight angle before he clipped his second past Marco Dmitrovic.

Pablo de Blasis equalised just before the break with a superb 20-yard strike.

The Argentine was as impressive as his compatriot Messi in an entertaining conclusion to the 2018-19 campaign.

Aside from the two goals, Barcelona rarely troubled Eibar's keeper, although Messi should have tested the Serb with a late effort from 15 yards that sailed over the bar.

Dutchman Cillessen had a busier time at the other end and did well to block shots from Charles and Sergi Enrich.

Cucurella also had a golden opportunity to score his second late in the game, but he blazed over from only six yards out.

Barcelona - who finished on 87 points, 11 more than second-placed Atletico Madrid - will now prepare for next Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Valencia in Seville.

Line-ups

Eibar

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 16De BlasisBooked at 44mins
  • 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
  • 4RamisBooked at 33minsSubstituted forÁlvarezat 77'minutes
  • 15Valdés DíazBooked at 80mins
  • 14Orellana
  • 5EscalanteBooked at 83mins
  • 24Jordán
  • 20Cucurella
  • 9EnrichSubstituted forKikeat 66'minutes
  • 19Dias de OliveiraSubstituted forCardonaat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Calavera
  • 6Álvarez
  • 7Cardona
  • 8Diop
  • 13Riesgo
  • 17Kike
  • 21León

Barcelona

  • 13Cillessen
  • 2Nélson SemedoBooked at 42minsSubstituted forWaguéat 45'minutes
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18AlbaBooked at 83mins
  • 22Vidal
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forAleñáat 65'minutes
  • 4Rakitic
  • 20Roberto
  • 10Messi
  • 14MalcomSubstituted forPérezat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 21Aleñá
  • 23Umtiti
  • 28Puig
  • 29Ruiz
  • 30Peña
  • 40Wagué
  • 43Pérez
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
5,145

Match Stats

Home TeamEibarAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Eibar 2, Barcelona 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eibar 2, Barcelona 2.

Attempt missed. Fabián Orellana (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joan Jordán.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

Attempt missed. Carles Pérez (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Cucurella (Eibar).

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Marc Cardona replaces Charles.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

Booking

Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar).

Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Charles.

Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joan Jordán with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Moussa Wagué.

Booking

Cote (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cote (Eibar).

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Fabián Orellana (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Sergio Álvarez replaces Iván Ramis because of an injury.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kike García (Eibar).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Pérez replaces Malcom.

Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charles (Eibar).

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Arturo Vidal.

Foul by Moussa Wagué (Barcelona).

Marc Cucurella (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charles (Eibar).

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Cucurella (Eibar).

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Kike García replaces Sergi Enrich.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Aleñá replaces Sergio Busquets.

Attempt missed. Fabián Orellana (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fabián Orellana (Eibar).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona38269390365487
2Atl Madrid382210655292676
3Real Madrid382151263461768
4Valencia381516751351661
5Getafe381514948351359
6Sevilla381781362471559
7Espanyol381411134850-253
8Ath Bilbao381314114145-453
9Real Sociedad381311144546-150
10Real Betis38148164452-850
11Alavés381311143950-1150
12Eibar381114134650-447
13Leganés381112153743-645
14Villarreal381014144952-344
15Levante381111165966-744
16Real Valladolid381011173251-1941
17Celta Vigo381011175362-941
18Girona38910193753-1637
19Huesca38712194365-2233
20Rayo Vallecano3888224170-2932
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories