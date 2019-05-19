Match ends, Eibar 2, Barcelona 2.
Eibar 2-2 Barcelona: Messi scores twice but champions held in final La Liga match
-
- From the section European Football
Lionel Messi scored two goals in two minutes but champions Barcelona had to settle for a draw against an impressive Eibar side in the final La Liga match of the season.
Marc Cucurella, on loan from Barcelona, grabbed the home side's opener when his low shot beat Jasper Cillessen.
Messi fired in the equaliser from a tight angle before he clipped his second past Marco Dmitrovic.
Pablo de Blasis equalised just before the break with a superb 20-yard strike.
The Argentine was as impressive as his compatriot Messi in an entertaining conclusion to the 2018-19 campaign.
Aside from the two goals, Barcelona rarely troubled Eibar's keeper, although Messi should have tested the Serb with a late effort from 15 yards that sailed over the bar.
Dutchman Cillessen had a busier time at the other end and did well to block shots from Charles and Sergi Enrich.
Cucurella also had a golden opportunity to score his second late in the game, but he blazed over from only six yards out.
Barcelona - who finished on 87 points, 11 more than second-placed Atletico Madrid - will now prepare for next Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Valencia in Seville.
Line-ups
Eibar
- 1Dmitrovic
- 16De BlasisBooked at 44mins
- 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 4RamisBooked at 33minsSubstituted forÁlvarezat 77'minutes
- 15Valdés DíazBooked at 80mins
- 14Orellana
- 5EscalanteBooked at 83mins
- 24Jordán
- 20Cucurella
- 9EnrichSubstituted forKikeat 66'minutes
- 19Dias de OliveiraSubstituted forCardonaat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Calavera
- 6Álvarez
- 7Cardona
- 8Diop
- 13Riesgo
- 17Kike
- 21León
Barcelona
- 13Cillessen
- 2Nélson SemedoBooked at 42minsSubstituted forWaguéat 45'minutes
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18AlbaBooked at 83mins
- 22Vidal
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forAleñáat 65'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 20Roberto
- 10Messi
- 14MalcomSubstituted forPérezat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 21Aleñá
- 23Umtiti
- 28Puig
- 29Ruiz
- 30Peña
- 40Wagué
- 43Pérez
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 5,145
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eibar 2, Barcelona 2.
Attempt missed. Fabián Orellana (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joan Jordán.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Attempt missed. Carles Pérez (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Cucurella (Eibar).
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Marc Cardona replaces Charles.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Booking
Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar).
Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Charles.
Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joan Jordán with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Moussa Wagué.
Booking
Cote (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cote (Eibar).
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Fabián Orellana (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Sergio Álvarez replaces Iván Ramis because of an injury.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike García (Eibar).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Pérez replaces Malcom.
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charles (Eibar).
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Arturo Vidal.
Foul by Moussa Wagué (Barcelona).
Marc Cucurella (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charles (Eibar).
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Cucurella (Eibar).
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Kike García replaces Sergi Enrich.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Aleñá replaces Sergio Busquets.
Attempt missed. Fabián Orellana (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fabián Orellana (Eibar).