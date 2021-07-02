Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Nikita Parris has scored 14 times in 50 international apperarances for England

Arsenal have signed England striker Nikita Parris from Lyon.

After two seasons with the French first division side, the 27-year-old former Everton and Manchester City forward has returned to England on an undisclosed-length deal.

Liverpool-born Parris is away with the Great Britain squad preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to start with group games on 21 July.

"I'm very happy to be here," she told the club's website.

"Arsenal has an unbelievable history and I want to be a part of this. I want to achieve all domestic titles and compete in the Champions League here. I'm happy to be back in the WSL which has grown and improved so much since I left."

The new Women's Super League season is scheduled to start on 3 September.

Arsenal finished third last season, nine points behind champions Chelsea.

Parris has scored 49 goals in the WSL, a figure bettered only by her new Arsenal team-mate Vivianne Miedema (60) and fellow England international Ellen White (54).