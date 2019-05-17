FA Cup final: Why Man Utd fans need to cheer on Man City

Manchester City are aiming to become the first English team to complete the domestic treble

We've already had Liverpool fans cheering on Manchester United during the height of the Premier League title race, and some United fans hoping they lost the derby to City.

Now there's a new one for United supporters: they may well want City to beat Watford in the FA Cup final on Saturday (17:00 BST, live on BBC One).

Wolves fans will be cheering on Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions too, and not just because Watford beat them in the semis.

If City win at Wembley, having already qualified for the Champions League, then Wolves - as the team who finished seventh in the Premier League - will qualify for Europe for the first time since 1980. They would go into the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

That would see United, who finished sixth in the Premier League, qualify for the Europa League group stages.

But if Watford win the first major trophy in their history, that changes everything.

The Hornets would qualify for the Europa League group stages and Wolves would miss out.

In that scenario United would go into the second qualifying round, which starts on 25 July. The problem with that? They are due to face Tottenham at 12:30 BST in Shanghai that day in the International Champions Cup, a pre-season tournament.

Because City won the Carabao Cup final, the Europa League second qualifying round spot for the winners goes to the lowest ranked Premier League team to qualify for Europe.

Among United's options would be...

Splitting their squad between the International Champions Cup and Europa League match

Trying to move the game or games to Europe, although both United and Spurs play in Singapore a few days earlier

Pulling out of the International Champions Cup and letting another team take their place

In 2015, new West Ham boss Slaven Bilic left academy director Terry Westley in charge of a Europa League qualifier, with several first-team players staying on their pre-season training camp in Ireland instead of playing at Upton Park.