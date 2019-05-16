Kevin Harper: Albion Rovers manager signs deal for next season

Kevin Harper was the League Two manager of the month for March

Kevin Harper is staying on for another season as manager of Albion Rovers, the League Two club has confirmed.

In November, the 43-year-old became the first black, Asian or minority ethnic boss at a Scottish club in 15 years.

The former Hibs, Derby and Portsmouth forward started with a run of 12 games without a victory.

However, the Coatbridge side won five of their last nine fixtures to leapfrog Berwick Rangers at the foot of the table.

Following a 1-1 draw at home to Berwick on 2 March, Rovers were seven points adrift but went on to finish eight points clear in ninth place.

Joe McLaughlin has also agreed to extend his terms as assistant manager at Cliftonhill.