Kevin Harper: Albion Rovers manager signs deal for next season
-
- From the section Albion
Kevin Harper is staying on for another season as manager of Albion Rovers, the League Two club has confirmed.
In November, the 43-year-old became the first black, Asian or minority ethnic boss at a Scottish club in 15 years.
The former Hibs, Derby and Portsmouth forward started with a run of 12 games without a victory.
However, the Coatbridge side won five of their last nine fixtures to leapfrog Berwick Rangers at the foot of the table.
Following a 1-1 draw at home to Berwick on 2 March, Rovers were seven points adrift but went on to finish eight points clear in ninth place.
Joe McLaughlin has also agreed to extend his terms as assistant manager at Cliftonhill.