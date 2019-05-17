FA Cup final: Can you remember these 2013 finalists?

  • From the section FA Cup

Manchester City are getting ready for their first FA Cup final since 2013.

They are being heavily backed to beat Watford, just as they were six years ago when they lost 1-0 to Wigan at Wembley.

How well can you remember some of the players from that game? You have four minutes to answer these questions.

Can you remember these 2013 FA Cup finalists

Score: 0 / 10
04:00
You scored 0/10

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Best of the FA Cup

FA People's Cup

Also in Sport