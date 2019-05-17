Spain: Santi Cazorla named in squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Media playback is not supported on this device As if by magic! Villarreal unveil Santi Cazorla

Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has been named in the Spain squad for the first time since 2015 after recovering from 11 operations.

Cazorla, 34, was sidelined for 668 days during a two-year period in which he had knee, foot and ankle surgery.

He also suffered from bacteria "eating" eight centimetres of his ankle tendon.

Spain begin their European 2020 qualifying campaign in the Faroe Islands on 7 June, before hosting Sweden on 10 June in Madrid.

Cazorla has scored 14 goals in 77 games for Spain, the most recent of which was a 2-0 friendly win against England in November 2015 in which he scored the second goal.

Having joined Villarreal from Arsenal on a free transfer in July 2018, he helped them avoid relegation from La Liga this season. He has scored four goals and had 10 assists and missed only three of their 37 league games.

Spain squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Pau Lopez (Real Betis).

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Mario Hermoso (Espanyol), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Jesus Navas (Sevilla).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Dani Parejo (Valencia), Isco (Real Madrid), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal).

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid).