Juventus: Manager Massimiliano Allegri to leave at end of season

Massimiliano Allegri managed AC Milan for four years before being appointed by Juventus in 2014

Manager Massimiliano Allegri will leave Serie A champions Juventus at the end of the season.

The 51-year-old Italian has won the league title in each of his five seasons since taking charge in 2014.

Juventus, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo last summer for £99.2m, reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League and Coppa Italia this season.

They have two league games remaining this season, starting with Atalanta at home on Sunday.

Last week Allegri said he was "amused" at rumours suggesting he would leave Juventus, Serie A champions for the past eight seasons.

"I enjoy reading and hearing everything," he said at the time.

"Next week I will meet with the president. We will be speaking in general terms, as we do every year. Before Ajax I told him I would stay."

Allegri and club president Andrea Agnelli are set to speak at a news conference on Saturday.

Allegri's final game will be at Sampdoria on 26 May.