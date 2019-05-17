Uefa plans to double number of players and coaches in women's football in Europe

Lyon play Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday

Uefa says it plans to double the number of women and girls in football across Europe over the next five years.

The 'We Play Strong' campaign will invest in initiatives with Uefa members from grassroots to elite levels.

Announcing the first dedicated strategy for women's football, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: "Women's football is the football of today. It is not the football of tomorrow.

"It is Uefa's duty to empower the women's game."

He added: "Uefa will put significant financial investment into the sport - underlining that it dares to aim high and make European football as great as it can be."

Key aims include:

doubling the number of women playing football across Uefa's 55 membership associations to 2.5 million

doubling female representation in Uefa bodies

doubling the reach and value of the Women's European Championships and Women's Champions League

changing the perceptions of women's football across Europe

The announcement came on the eve of the Women's Champions League final which will see reigning European champions Lyon face Barcelona in Budapest on Saturday (17:00 BST).

Nadine Kessler, Uefa's head of women's football, said: "This strategy will champion, innovate and accelerate women's football for all so that every woman and girl can have a love and affinity for football whether as a player, coach, referee, administrator or fan.

"Every girl, regardless of talent, deserves a place to play football and the possibility to strive for the impossible without limitation. Women's football is football, and football has a huge ability to impact beyond the field of play and break down cultural and social barriers."