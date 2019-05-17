Josh Morris: Scunthorpe midfielder one of three released as Iron unveil retained list

Josh Morris' final goal for Scunthorpe was his most controversial - he chipped Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Matt Macey while he was down injured during their 3-2 loss at Home Park on the final day of the season

Josh Morris is one of three players to be released by Scunthorpe United.

Midfielder Morris, 27, played 125 times for the Iron in three seasons after joining on a free transfer from Bradford City, scoring 37 goals.

Byron Webster, who joined Scunthorpe on a deal until the end of the season from Championship side Millwall, has not got a new deal after playing nine times.

Reserve goalkeeper Jonathan Flatt has also been released following Scunthorpe's relegation to League Two.

The club has exercised options to extend the contracts of Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, Levi Sutton, George Hornshaw, Adam Kelsey, as well as Lee Novak, while 22 players are still under contract.

Former Ipswich boss Paul Hurst was named as Scunthorpe's new manager on Monday.