Allan Campbell offered new Motherwell deal as trio depart

Allan Campbell, left, has been part of Motherwell's transformation along with David Turnbull

Motherwell have offered midfielder Allan Campbell a new contract to extend his stay at the club.

The Scotland Under-21 international, 20, has embedded himself as a key part of Stephen Robinson's team, making 39 appearances this season.

Campbell's current deal has another two years left to run.

While the academy graduate may be prolonging his Fir Park stay, it is believed Tom Aldred, Carl McHugh and Alex Gorrin will leave in the summer.

More to follow.