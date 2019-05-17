Graham Potter: Swansea offer boss new deal to keep him at Liberty Stadium

Graham Potter played in the Premier League with Southampton

Swansea City have offered boss Graham Potter a new contract as they bid to fend off interest from Brighton.

The Seagulls have targeted Potter, 43, having sacked Chris Hughton on Monday.

But Swansea are desperate to keep their manager and hope an improved deal will convince him to stay even though he is odds-on favourite for the Brighton job.

Potter, who has two years to run on his current contract, is also likely to want assurances over this summer's transfer plans at the Liberty Stadium.

Premier League Brighton have seen an approach to speak to Potter turned down, but the reality is that the former Ostersunds FK manager's future is in his hands.

Should Potter tell Swansea he wants to go, Brighton are expected to agree a compensation package with the Championship club.

Swansea are likely to sell players this summer, with Manchester United favourites to land Wales international Daniel James. The club do not want to lose their manager as well.