Notts County: Jon Stead and David Vaughan among 12 released

Jon Stead has also previously played for Bristol City, Ipswich Town and Sunderland, among others

Striker Jon Stead and midfielder David Vaughan are among 12 senior players to be released by Notts County after their relegation to the National League.

Stead and Wales international Vaughan are both 36, and the other dozen players leaving the club include former Coventry defender Elliott Ward, 34.

A group of 17 players, including top scorer Kane Hemmings, remain under contract for 2019-20.

Five loanees, including forward Craig Mackail-Smith, return to parent clubs.

County dropped out of the English Football League for the first time in their history after their final-day loss at Swindon Town.