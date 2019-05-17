Premier Division: We're 'in a good place' ahead of Sligo trip - Derry boss Devine

Devine has praised his players for their recent performances

Derry City manager Declan Devine has said there are a lot of clubs who would like to be in his team's position.

Devine is confident he has the players in his squad who can hurt Sligo Rovers when the sides meet at The Showgrounds on Saturday night.

The fourth-placed Candystripes have won just once in their last six league games and sit fourth in the Premier Division table.

"Sligo are on a crest of a wave but we are in a good place," said Devine.

"We have been great recently, I'm really pleased with the application and effort of my players, but the expectation levels need to be realistic.

"There are a lot of clubs in Ireland who would love to be sitting in our position, with a good support behind us and fresh, vibrant players fighting for the club.

"If people aren't happy with us then they need to cast their minds back to a short period of months ago when the Brandywell was the nicest place in the world to come and play."

Derry were held to a 1-1 draw at home by St Patrick's Athletic in their last match last weekend and are six points behind Bohemians in third.

While Devine is pleased with his side's efforts, he has urged his players to look to move up the table.

"Everyone wants to get better and improve the position they are in," he added.

"What I would like is for us to start looking above us and not behind us. If we can claw points back from the teams above then it will be irrelevant what the teams behind us are doing."

Sligo Rovers are currently seventh in the league table, six points behind Derry.