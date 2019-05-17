Aberdeen: Derek McInnes rules himself out of Scotland job

Derek McInnes is not ready to give up club management to take on the national job

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Aberdeen Venue: Easter Road Date: Sunday, 19 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has ruled himself out becoming the new Scotland manager.

McInnes was one of the frontrunners for the job along with Steve Clarke and Scot Gemmill.

The 47-year-old says he is not ready to give up the day-to-day enjoyment of being a club manager.

"I see myself as a club manager for this moment in time, that has not changed," he said before Sunday's match at Hibernian.

"I would like to be the Scotland manager at some point, I think anybody coaching and managing - I think I have answered that in the past wee while as well - would have aspirations of managing their country wherever that may be, and for me I see myself with work to do at Aberdeen."

Media reports have suggested the Dons will offer McInnes a new contract, with his current deal due to expire next summer.

The Dons, who have finished second in the Scottish Premiership in the past four seasons, will be guaranteed a Europa League qualifying place if they better Kilmarnock's result against Rangers when they visit Hibernian on Sunday.

"I wouldn't be against sitting down with the chairman about a contract extension but right now our focus will be on the rebuilding of the squad," said McInnes, who led Aberdeen to the League Cup in 2014.

"We've got a big rebuilding job, to get players in in time for pre-season, hopefully to come back for European football."