Walsall: New Saddlers boss releases 11 players following relegation to League Two

Darrell Clarke took over as new Walsall manager on 10 May - on a three-year contract

New Walsall manager Darrell Clarke has released 11 players following the club's return to League Two for the first time since 2007.

Joe Edwards, Kieron Morris, Luke Leahy, Jon Guthrie, Zeli Ismail, Chris Dunn, Jordon Sangha, Tobias Hayles-Docherty, Isaiah Osbourne, Cameron Peters and Omar Mussa are all to leave the club.

They will be available for free transfers from 30 June.

Long-serving club captain Adam Chambers, 38, remains in talks.

Meanwhile, midfielder Liam Kinsella and defender Nicky Devlin have both been offered new two-year deals.

The Saddlers have also taken up the option of extending full-back Callum Cockerill-Mollett's contract by a further 12 months.

They have extended fellow defender Kory Roberts' deal as he continues his rehabilitation from a long-term injury.

Young Afghan midfielder Maz Kouhyar, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in April, will continue his rehabilitation with the club throughout the summer.

Joe Slinn, Dan Vann and Dylan Parker have been invited back for pre-season training, while second-year apprentices Tom Leak and Luke Little have been offered short-term professional deals.

Walsall finished 22nd in League One, and wererelegated on the final day of the season, 12 years after winning promotion to the third tier under Richard Money.

After Dean Keates was sacked on 6 April, caretaker boss Martin O'Connor was unable to keep the club up - and they last week turned to former Bristol Rovers boss Clarke on a three-year deal.