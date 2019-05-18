Muratti Vase 2019: Jersey retain title beating Guernsey 3-1 on penalties

Jersey retained the Muratti Vase with a 3-1 penalty shootout win over Guernsey after a goalless 120 minutes.

Craig Russell went closest for Jersey in the first half, while visiting skipper Jack Boyle went off injured.

Russell had a header superbly cleared off the line by Thomas Dodds after 50 minutes as Jersey dominated the goalless period of normal time.

Guernsey missed three of their first four penalties before Karl Hinds stepped up to score the winner.

Hinds had a chance to win it for Jersey in extra time before the Reds saw Harry Curtis sent off with four minutes to go, while Will Fazackerley and Kieran Mahon had Guernsey's best efforts in normal time.

But Matt Loaring, and Tom de la Mare had efforts saved by Ewan van der Vliet, while Thomas Dodds blazed his spot-kick over the Sarnians.