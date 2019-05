Adam Davies & Ryan Hedges: Barnsley offer Wales duo new deals

Ryan Hedges (left) joined Barnsley in January 2017, while Adam Davies has twice won promotion from League One with the Tykes - in 2016 and this season

Wales internationals Adam Davies and Ryan Hedges have been offered new contracts by Barnsley.

The Tykes, who will return to the Championship in August after coming second in League One, have also offered new terms to teenager Jake Greatorex.

First-choice goalkeeper and captain Davies made his Wales debut this year, while midfielder Hedges has three caps.

Dimitri Cavare's deal has been extended by a year, but Lloyd Isgrove, Zeki Fryers and Adam Jackson are released.

Under-23 players Jordan Barnett, Amir Berkovits, Sam Fielding, Romal Palmer and Will Smith have been offered new deals, while 21 senior players are still under contract.