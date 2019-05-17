Marvin Bartley: Livingston-bound midfielder turned down English offers

Marvin Bartley (right) will be playing for Livingston next season

Hibernian midfielder Marvin Bartley rejected offers from England to stay in Scotland with Livingston.

Bartley, 32, has agreed to join Hibs' Scottish Premiership rivals on a three-year deal when his Easter Road contract expires this summer.

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom said he understands Bartley's decision and believes the player will "be missed".

"Location was massive for me," said Englishman Bartley, who first moved to Scotland in 2015.

"Edinburgh really does feel like home to me now, that played a part in my choice to stay here.

"I had offers on the table from down in England but I spoke to the managers and told them that I wouldn't be taking them up.

"I probably could have earned more money down there, but I just want to enjoy my time while I'm still playing and I'm happy up here."

Bartley helped Hibs win the Scottish Cup and Championship and joins a Livingston side who will finish ninth in the Premiership in their first season back in the top flight.

"I look back on my time here with pride, it's been a brilliant four years, I've thoroughly enjoyed it," he said.

"I don't think there's much more I can achieve here, so it was time to take a new challenge. It's a different challenge, for Livingston it's about staying in the league and that's a challenge I'll thoroughly enjoy."

Heckingbottom, whose side host Aberdeen on Sunday, says Hibs never got around to offering Bartley a new contract.

"It's difficult when you lose a player like that, who has been a part of recent history and success," Heckingbottom said.

"The length of contract is really appealing to him and we couldn't offer him the same terms, I get that. He wants to be playing and his game time has been limited under us."